New York City to create new 'nightlife ambassador' position
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Mayor's Office of New York City is highlighting a newly created job in its administration — a "nightlife ambassador" to serve as a liaison between the city government and nightclubs.
Julie Menin, commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, says the position was created in response to the tremendous growth of New York's music industry. Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) says he was inspired to create the position by the implementation of a "night mayor" in international cities like London.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan created the position in 2016 in order to manage the economy of late-night-oriented business, along with balancing the needs of the nighttime economy and city residents. Several other cities — such as San Francisco and Amsterdam — have similar positions.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!