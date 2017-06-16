Rip currents leave 1 dead, 2 missing at Jersey shore
BELMAR, N.J. — Rip currents have left one girl dead and two teenagers missing on two different New Jersey beaches where lifeguards were not on duty.
Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty says a 13-year-old died and her 12-year-old cousin is on life-support after they were found floating face-down on Thursday night. Both attended the town's elementary school, where grief
Meanwhile in Atlantic City, the search has resumed for two teens who witnesses say were pulled under by rip currents around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Press of Atlantic City reports one of the still-unidentified swimmers was trying to rescue 15-year-old Kalia Spence, but both were pulled under the water by the current.
