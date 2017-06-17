Ships ahoy! Majestic sailing vessels converge on Boston
BOSTON — Majestic vessels from around the globe have dazzled crowds as the ships sailed through Boston's inner
Thick fog and a little rain didn't deter thousands of spectators from gathering at the shores of East Boston, Castle Island and areas around Boston Harbor, where they eagerly awaited the colorful procession of tall ships, dubbed Sail Boston, on Saturday.
The start of the parade, initially slated for 9 a.m., was delayed a few hours due to safety concerns. Fifty-six ships from 13 nations are expected to have paraded in flotillas past the historic fort guarding Boston Harbor by the time the event ends.
Boston has hosted a number of tall ships in recent years, but hasn't seen a Grand Parade of Sail since 2000.
