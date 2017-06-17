Yellowstone takes measures to prevent mussels' spread
A
A
Share via Email
JACKSON, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park officials are installing barriers in front of boat launches in an attempt to prevent invasive mussels recently discovered in Montana from spreading to the park and into the Columbia River Basin.
Invasive mussel larvae have been found in Montana's Tiber Reservoir and are suspected in Canyon Ferry Reservoir. They can spread quickly, clogging pipes, displacing native species and causing other environmental problems.
The
"We don't want to be known as the park that allowed zebra mussels to enter the Columbia Basin," Yellowstone fisheries supervisor Todd Koel said.
The Columbia River Basin is the network of waterways from Canada to Wyoming and across the Pacific Northwest that drains into the river that flows into the ocean.
Yellowstone rules require that all watercraft are inspected. Park officials use high-temperature pressure washers to make sure that vegetation, animals and debris are removed from boats before they arrive at boat launches.
Most vessels used in the park's waters come from Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, according to boater registration data.
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!