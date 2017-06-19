AP Interview: Qatar Airways CEO warns of 'lasting wound'
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — The CEO of Qatar Airways says the blockade imposed on his country by Gulf
Speaking Monday at the Paris Air Show, Akbar Al Baker told The Associated Press: "People will not forget."
Al Baker said he expects U.S. President Donald Trump will intervene "to make sure that this blockade is lifted soonest...especially since he knows that we are part of his alliance against terrorism."
He called the blockade illegal and said customers are returning to Qatar Airways and again using Qatar as an aviation hub after an initial hit to business.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar this month and blocked air, sea and land traffic with Qatar over its support for Islamist groups and ties with Iran.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!