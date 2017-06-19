Saskatchewan dividing doses of yellow fever vaccine because of shortage
REGINA — A North American shortage of yellow fever vaccine caused by manufacturing problems is forcing Saskatchewan to change the way it doles it out.
Angela Schuba with the Regina Qu'Appelle Health District says one full dose of the vaccine might now be divided among several people.
Yellow fever is transmitted through mosquitoes and is prevalent in Africa and Central and South America.
While a full dose of the vaccine lasts a lifetime, Schuba says a partial dose can still last up to 12 months.
Full doses are only being made available to people who are travelling to countries currently experiencing outbreaks of the fever.
Some clinics in Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia have already moved to offering partial doses to maximize the supply.
