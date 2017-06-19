Tennessee distillers unveil 25-stop statewide whiskey trail
NASHVILLE — Distillers are launching a 25-stop whiskey tour across Tennessee.
The Tennessee Distillers Guild announced the new Tennessee Whiskey Trail on Monday.
The distilleries will range from boutique-sized to internationally known companies.
Visitors can get a free passport booklet online or at some distilleries and collect stamps at each distillery.
Everyone who collects all 25 stamps will get a commemorative gift.
The trail's launch includes three statewide celebrations: on Monday at the Little Brick Theatre at the Factory in Franklin; Nov. 3-4 at the Tennessee Distillers Guild's annual Grains and Grits Festival in Townsend; and in May 2018 in Memphis.
The trail can be completed at a visitor's own pace. The trail's
Online: www.tnwhiskeytrail.com
