Yosemite reopens key road damaged by rockslide
A
A
Share via Email
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A key road damaged in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park has been reopened.
Park officials say El Portal Road reopened ahead of schedule Saturday evening.
Ranger Scott Gediman says more than 100 dump trucks hauled off rocks and debris after a huge chunk of a hillside came crashing down June 12.
The 4,000-ton (3,600-metric ton) rockslide blocked one of three popular routes into Yosemite, creating a commuting headache for hundreds of park employees and thousands of tourists who were forced to take detours.
Gediman says a 100-foot stretch of the road will be gravel, so motorists will have to slow down. The damaged road and a stone wall destroyed in the rockslide will be repaired later.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!