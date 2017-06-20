Delta adds facial recognition kiosks at Twin Cities airport
MINNEAPOLIS — Delta Airlines says it is the first U.S. airline to use facial recognition technology to speed the process of checking baggage.
Delta on Monday debuted four self-serve kiosks for checking bags at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, including one that uses facial recognition technology to match
Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says the new kiosks are only for checking bags and don't replace security lines.
The airport is Delta's second-largest hub.
