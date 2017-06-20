Ohio woman's family files lawsuit against outdoor park
A
A
Share via Email
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of an Ohio woman who died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a North Carolina outdoor recreational park.
The family of 18-year-old Lauren Seitz filed the federal lawsuit Monday in Columbus, Ohio, against the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Seitz died in June 2016 from meningoencephalitis, a disease caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri (nuh-GLEER'-ee-uh FOW'-lur-ee). The lawsuit says Seitz contracted the amoeba after she was thrown overboard while whitewater rafting at the park.
The lawsuit claims the
The family is seeking punitive damages of more than $1 million.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!