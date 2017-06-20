Southwest celebrates first day of summer with heat wave
PHOENIX — The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.
The forecast calls for 119 degrees in Phoenix, where some flights have been
Arizona is seeing the most stifling temperatures, but the wrath of the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California as well.
Las Vegas was forecast to hit 117 (47 Celsius) on Tuesday and excessive heat warnings cover almost all of California.
Phoenix hit 118 degrees on Monday.
