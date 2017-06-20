Zaragoza: Goya, tapas in El Tubo and 2,000 years of history
ZARAGOZA, Spain — Roughly midway between Barcelona and Madrid, the Spanish city of Zaragoza offers 2,000 years of history, from Roman times on.
A major museum showcases work by the painter Goya, who was born nearby. A huge public square, Plaza del Pilar, is home to two cathedrals and a museum displaying remains of a Roman forum.
Basilica del Pilar, topped with brightly colored cupolas, is a cathedral featuring ceiling paintings by Goya. Two unexploded bombs on display were dropped during the Spanish Civil War.
Next door is the Cathedral of the Savior which has a museum featuring tapestries from the 16th to 18th centuries.
La Aljaferia, originally built as a country retreat for the city's Islamic rulers and later the palace of Aragon's Catholic monarchs, is now home to the regional parliament.
