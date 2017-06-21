Childhood home of Jackie O up for sale. Asking price: $49.5M
MCLEAN, Va. — The childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis has been put up for sale by its current owners. Their asking price: $49.5 million.
The Washington Post reports Steve and Jean Case listed the Merrywood estate last week. The circa-1919 Georgian estate sits on the banks of the Potomac River in McLean, Virginia.
Steve Case is co-founder of AOL and CEO of venture-capital firm Revolution LLC. Jean Case is CEO of the Case Foundation and chairman of the National Geographic Society. Sotheby's International Realty and JLL said in a statement that the Cases travel often and no longer need the property.
The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com
