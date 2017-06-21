New restrictions set on visiting Peru's famed Machu Picchu
LIMA, Peru — Travellers wanting a glimpse of Peru's famed Machu Picchu will be restricted to visiting during morning or afternoon tours in a move aimed at conserving the site's archaeological splendor.
The new rules go into effect in July and will allow about 3,600 visitors to enter the ancient Incan citadel from 6 a.m. to noon and another nearly 2,700 people to explore during afternoon hours.
The changes are a result of a 2015 study by a U.S. archaeologist and recommendations from UNESCO on how best to ensure that Machu Picchu isn't hurt by rising numbers of tourists.
Visitors will also be required to use a guide-led tour.
