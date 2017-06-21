Plane lands safely at LaGuardia Airport after laser strikes
A
A
Share via Email
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Police say a plane landed safely after it was struck several times by a green laser during its final approach to New York's LaGuardia Airport.
The Nassau County Police Department on Long Island says the Delta flight was about four miles northwest of Republic Airport in Farmingdale when the strikes occurred at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say they were contacted by New York air traffic controllers.
Police believe the laser may have come from the Plainview or Old Bethpage area.
Delta spokeswoman Kate Modolo (MAH'-duh-loh) says the airline is investigating.
It was not immediately clear where the flight was from.
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!