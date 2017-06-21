Life / Travel

Plane lands safely at LaGuardia Airport after laser strikes

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Police say a plane landed safely after it was struck several times by a green laser during its final approach to New York's LaGuardia Airport.

The Nassau County Police Department on Long Island says the Delta flight was about four miles northwest of Republic Airport in Farmingdale when the strikes occurred at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they were contacted by New York air traffic controllers.

Police believe the laser may have come from the Plainview or Old Bethpage area.

Delta spokeswoman Kate Modolo (MAH'-duh-loh) says the airline is investigating.

It was not immediately clear where the flight was from.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...