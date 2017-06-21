Summer vacation: Never mind the hike. Where's the hammock?
A
A
Share via Email
Never mind the hike. Where's the hammock?
A new poll about summer travel finds that the top thing Americans want to do on vacation is ... nothing.
The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that resting and relaxing is very or extremely important to three-fourths of Americans on vacation.
But the poll also found that staying home and doing nothing isn't ideal either. Most people want a change of scenery. More than half said relaxing at home doesn't count as a real vacation.
How about unplugging?
Only 22
Most Popular
-
Muslim community 'very fearful' after seeing rise in hate incidents
-
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
Man who filmed woman asking for 'white doctor' in clinic 'shocked' by incident
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!