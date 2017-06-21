US to issue more temporary worker visas this summer
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Homeland Security Department has decided to offer extra visas for temporary, seasonal workers, a department spokesman said Wednesday.
DHS spokesman David Lapan said Homeland Security John Kelly hasn't decided how many visas will be offered but that number should be set soon. Lapan said the department expects to start issuing visas as soon as late July.
The H-2B visas are used for temporary, non-agriculture workers at a variety of businesses, including resorts. The government offers 66,000 such visas a year, and the extra visas will be available to companies that show they'd be significantly harmed if they aren't able to temporarily hire foreign workers. The Trump Organization is among the businesses that have utilized the visas.
Kelly was given authority to offer extra visas this year as part of a government spending bill that Congress passed in May.
The decision to add visas comes amid a Trump administration crackdown on illegal immigration and promises to bring back jobs.
Most Popular
-
One Halifax area arena slated for demolition, others to be sold
-
Man who filmed woman asking for 'white doctor' in clinic 'shocked' by incident
-
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!