400 more homes evacuated as Utah wildfire grows
SALT LAKE CITY — A wildfire near a southwestern Utah ski town has forced the evacuations of 400 more homes after the fire doubled in size amid high winds, authorities said Thursday.
Gov. Gary Herbert said Thursday in a news conference on KUED-TV that the additional homes are east of the fire's epicenter in Brian Head. More than 700 people have been out of their homes since Saturday when the fire was started by someone using a torch to burn weeds.
The fire is burning about 250 miles (402
One home has been destroyed in the blaze and another was damaged. It also caused minor damage at a Boy Scout camp in the area.
The unidentified person accused of starting the fire could face charges. Firefighting costs could rise to more than $1 million to fight, said Jason Curry of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.
The fire has spread to 17 square miles
Darboven said the stretch of Highway 143 that is closed has been extended to nearly 48 miles
The Utah blaze is one of several burning in the U.S. Southwest as extreme heat makes it difficult for firefighters.
In New Mexico, authorities lifted the evacuation of more than 150 homes in the mountains east of Albuquerque as firefighters got a handle on fire that started Wednesday afternoon. It took crews a few hours to slow the flames and families were allowed to return to their homes by nightfall. The fire is now 75
In northern New Mexico, crews have started rehabilitation work on a fire that has charred more than 11 square miles
With the hot, dry conditions persisting, officials on the Santa Fe and Cibola national forests have imposed fire restrictions in hopes of limiting the chance of more human-caused fires.
Crews working in rugged terrain during a punishing heat wave are having a tough time building containment of a wildfire that's burned nearly 2.5 square miles
More than 1,200 firefighters are on the line Thursday, aided by a fleet of water- and fire retardant-dropping aircraft. The blaze has been at just 10
A wildfire that briefly shut down a highway near Bakersfield was 50
