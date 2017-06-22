New, stricter fire restrictions at Coconino National Forest
A
A
Share via Email
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino National Forest officials are implementing more fire restrictions starting Thursday due to the hot weather and an increase in abandoned campfires.
The new restrictions ban any fires, campfires and the use of charcoal, coal and wood stoves. Visitors at the forest near Flagstaff also won't be able to use any explosives or fireworks, and use of a chain saw will be limited to certain hours.
Officials say they found 34 abandoned campfires over the weekend.
There are several wildfires burning around Arizona, including one that's burning on 24 square miles (62 square
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!