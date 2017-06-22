Young black bear roams Anchorage neighbourhood, raids trash
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A young black bear has been making the rounds of an Alaska
A sighting Thursday morning provided people a chance to snap photos from the front doors of their homes as they prepared to go to work.
The bear made it easy after he raided a trash can and munched on garbage in the middle of a lawn.
Thursday's bear sighting in Alaska's largest city came days after two people were fatally mauled by black bears elsewhere in Alaska.
Bear sightings are common in Anchorage, a city of 300,000 people that encompasses an area larger than the U.S. state of Rhode Island.
About 350 black bears and 65 brown bears live in Anchorage.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!