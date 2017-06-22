Life / Travel

Young black bear roams Anchorage neighbourhood, raids trash

Smith Savelio takes a photo from his doorway of a black bear that was in his front yard in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. A black bear has been seen for days raiding trash cans in the east Anchorage neighborhood. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A young black bear has been making the rounds of an Alaska neighbourhood in Anchorage and is raiding the residents' trash.

A sighting Thursday morning provided people a chance to snap photos from the front doors of their homes as they prepared to go to work.

The bear made it easy after he raided a trash can and munched on garbage in the middle of a lawn.

Thursday's bear sighting in Alaska's largest city came days after two people were fatally mauled by black bears elsewhere in Alaska.

Bear sightings are common in Anchorage, a city of 300,000 people that encompasses an area larger than the U.S. state of Rhode Island.

About 350 black bears and 65 brown bears live in Anchorage.

