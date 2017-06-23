Life / Travel

Pope seeks to encourage Colombian reconciliation with trip

Pope Francis leaves at the end of an audience with participants at the 75th Serra foundation's international convention, at the Vatican, Friday, June 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis leaves at the end of an audience with participants at the 75th Serra foundation's international convention, at the Vatican, Friday, June 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis will preside over a reconciliation ceremony between Colombian victims and former guerrillas during a September visit aimed at consolidating the peace process to end Latin America's longest-running armed conflict.

Francis will also pay homage to the patron saint of slaves, the 16th-century Jesuit priest St. Peter Claver, when he travels to the former slave-trading hub of Cartagena.

The Vatican on Friday released details of Francis' Sept. 6-11 trip, his fifth to Latin America and the first papal visit to Colombia since St. John Paul II's in 1986.

Highlights include a Mass in Bogota's Simon Bolivar park that is expected to draw up to a million people. A day later, the pope will attend a prayer for reconciliation in Villavicencio, a traditional stronghold of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

