Blowing dust closes highway in Arizona, New Mexico
WILCOX, Ariz. — A portion of Interstate 10 in southeastern Arizona has been closed due to blowing dust in New Mexico.
The Arizona Department of Transportation sent out a tweet Saturday morning alerting drivers of the issue. The highway is closed from east of Wilcox to Lordsburg, New Mexico.
The department advises motorists to take a detour along U.S. 191 and U.S. 70.
It recommends commercial vehicles fill up with gas in Benson or Willcox.
