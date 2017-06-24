Life / Travel

Blowing dust closes highway in Arizona, New Mexico

WILCOX, Ariz. — A portion of Interstate 10 in southeastern Arizona has been closed due to blowing dust in New Mexico.

The Arizona Department of Transportation sent out a tweet Saturday morning alerting drivers of the issue. The highway is closed from east of Wilcox to Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The department advises motorists to take a detour along U.S. 191 and U.S. 70.

It recommends commercial vehicles fill up with gas in Benson or Willcox.

