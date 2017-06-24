Utah's Park City introduces all-electric bus system
PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah mountain resort community Park City has introduced an all-electric, zero-emission bus system.
The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2sNoL6E ) Park City on Friday became the first mountain resort community in the country and first city in the state to operate such a system.
The six buses were made possible by Summit County residents, who voted to approve a sales tax increase and a $3.9 million federal grant.
The buses are faster and more efficient than diesel-fueled buses, running every 10 minutes from 7 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, at about 19 cents per mile.
Park City officials are also working with the Utah Department of Transportation to allow buses to travel on the shoulders of the road during heavy-traffic times and implement "signal priority" so lights stay green if a bus needs to get through.
