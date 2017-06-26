Museum exhibits pirate artifacts found by treasure hunter
A
A
Share via Email
PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine museum is playing host this summer to a
The "Real Pirates" exhibit brings authentic pirate booty from the ship of Black Sam Bellamy to the Portland Science Center. The wreck of Bellamy's Whydah was discovered by Barry Clifford in 1984.
Some of Clifford's more recent claims, including the purported discovery of Christopher Columbus' Santa Maria, have been disputed by a United Nations agency. The agency says Clifford's methods are unscientific and have damaged shipwreck sites.
But Clifford attributes the criticism to "politics" and defends his work. He told the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2tcv46r ) he has conserved his findings and never sold an artifact for profit.
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Ozlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.