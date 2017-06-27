Alaska volcano sends up ash cloud from Aleutian Islands
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A 14-minute eruption by an Alaska volcano sent an ash cloud to 30,000 feet (9,100
The Alaska Volcano Observatory says Bogoslof (BOH-gohs-lawf) Volcano erupted at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday.
Ash clouds above 20,000 feet (6,100
Winds were blowing to the northeast, which would push a cloud into the Bering Sea. The observatory says the cloud was not expected to drop ash on Aleutian communities or the mainland.
A cloud was not immediately spotted but the World Wide Lightning Location Network detected lightning strokes with the volcanic cloud.
Bogoslof has erupted periodically since mid-December.
The volcano is 850 miles (1,400
