Maine fairs get rolling in Houlton, South Hiram
HOULTON, Maine — Maine's summer agriculture fair program is kicking into high gear with the Houlton Agricultural Fair near the Canadian border.
The fair will take place at Community Park in Houlton from Saturday to Tuesday. The event includes livestock shows, a demolition derby, truck pulls and a barbecue contest.
Maine is hosting more than two dozen agriculture fairs this summer and early fall. The first of the season was the Maple Meadow Farm Fest in Mapleton in late June. The fairs take place in all corners of the state, ending with the Fryeburg Fair in early October.
The next fair is the Ossipee Valley Fair in South Hiram from July 6 to 9, followed by the Waterford World's Fair in North Waterford from July 14 to 16.
