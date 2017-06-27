Mexico consumer agency targets airline bag fees, delays
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's consumer agency has announced fines and new rules meant to protect
The federal consumer prosecutor's office fined five airlines more than $1.2 million (22.4 million pesos) for charging passengers to check their first bag for flights to the United States and Canada originating in Mexico City.
It also established that airlines must not charge for the first checked bag up to 55 pounds (25 kilograms) and two carry-ons up to 22 pounds (10 kilograms) for national and international flights originating in Mexico.
For delays that are the airlines fault of more than two hours, but less than four hours, the rules also establish levels of discounts that must be offered, as well as free food and drinks.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Ozlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.