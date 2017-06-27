New Trump rules on Cuba travel leaves winners and losers
President Donald Trump's new policy on travel to Cuba has winners and losers: Group tour operators could sell more trips, but bed-and-breakfast owners in Cuba say they're losing business.
Lodging owners say they started getting cancellations after Trump's June 16 announcement. Tony Lopez, who rents out an apartment in Havana's trendy Vedado (vay-dah-doe)
Under the new rules, only licensed tour operators can take Americans to Cuba on people-to-people trips. So some Americans who planned to go on their own are
On the other hand, organized tour groups are now the only game in town for people-to-people trips. One expert says tour companies should be "opening Champagne" because the new rules could increase their business.
