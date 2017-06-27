Sightseeing on a 500-mile-a-day road trip? You can do it!
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah — I drove across the country for the first time in 1984, alone in a car without air conditioning and a radio that stopped working as I crossed into Texas. I took my second cross-country road trip this year, this time in an air-conditioned Honda CRV, with music streaming from my iPhone, and my 20-year-old daughter in the passenger seat.
I drove with Kelsey from Columbus, Ohio, to her summer internship in Los Angeles — 2,400 miles (3,860
THE DRIVE AND THE STOPS
Day 1: We left Columbus at 8 a.m. and drove 719 miles (1,157
Day 2: Clear skies, dry roads and little traffic. We sped past the lush Flint Hills outside Manhattan, Kansas, through the flat lands of western Kansas and into Denver. After 630 miles (1,013
Day 3: After a day of mountain driving, we reached Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park. We skipped the cowboy dinner show, one of several dining options offered along with lodging at a complex just outside the park. Instead we headed to the park, arriving at 5 p.m., which meant few visitors clogging the 13 viewpoints along a 38-mile (
Day 4: We hit the road by 7:15 a.m. and reached Zion National Park two hours later. The drive into the park winds down into the canyon, past spectacular, soaring, red-hued sandstone walls, through a mile-long tunnel to a visitor's
Back in the car around 1 p.m., we were in Las Vegas three hours later. We stayed off the strip, at a Marriott next to the Convention Center. After a couple hours at the pool, with drinks and appetizers, we went by cab to The Venetian to gawk at the pricey stores. At the Bellagio we saw the colorful Dale Chihuly glass sculptures and grabbed dessert at Jean Philippe's patisserie, then took Uber back to our hotel.
Day 5: We forgot to gas up before leaving Las Vegas and got nervous with a quarter-tank left and nothing but desert ahead. Siri said the nearest station was in the roadside town of Jean, about 30 miles (48
PREPARATION AND TIPS
AAA provided guidebooks and Google Maps was indispensable in planning the route. We had a mechanic look at the car before we left, getting new spark plugs and an air filter.
Hotels inside and outside national parks fill up so book ahead. In general, hotels seemed to be a better option than Airbnb for the few hours we had each night. TripAdvisor and Booking.com were useful.
National park entrance fees vary. We bought an annual pass for $80 which Kelsey can use while in California this summer. The pass has paid for itself in less than a month.
___
Follow AP Travel on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AP_Travel and listen to our "Get Outta Here!" podcasts at https://apnews.com/tag/TravelPodcast
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Ozlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.