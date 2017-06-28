India approves plan to sell stake in national airline
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW DELHI — India's Cabinet has approved a plan to sell a stake in the debt-ridden national airline, Air India.
The finance ministry said Wednesday that the government has agreed in principle to sell part of its holding in the airline, which has struggled to become profitable as competition from a number of low-cost airlines has grown.
It said in a statement that a government committee will be formed to work out the details of the sale, including the size of the stake the government will offload.
The committee will decide how to deal with Air India's massive 520 billion rupee ($8 billion) debt.
Air India is currently entirely state-owned. Few other details were immediately available.
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Ozlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.