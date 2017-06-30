Charges dropped against 2 youths in Tennessee wildfires
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — Two juveniles are no longer charged with starting the Tennessee wildfires that killed 14 people in November.
In a statement Friday, District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn said prosecutors can't prove the youth were responsible because there were other factors contributing to the fire's seriousness, such as 80-mph (130-kph) winds and downed power lines that ignited flames.
In December, Dunn announced charges of aggravated arson against the juveniles in connection with the deadly blaze.
Dunn said the youths were initially charged with causing a fire in the Chimney Tops area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park that blew into Gatlinburg, ravaging the vacation town.
Dunn also cited jurisdiction issues within the federal park.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Ozlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.