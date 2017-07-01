Hundreds of thousands rally for LGTBI rights in Madrid
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MADRID — Hundreds of thousands of people are marching in a global gay pride demonstration in Madrid under tight security measures.
The rally Saturday calling for LGTBI rights to be extended across the world features a parade of 52 floats that will take the festivities through the city and into the night.
The march in the Spanish capital is the highlight of the 10-day World Pride 2017 festival, which concludes on Sunday.
While Spanish police said they had no indications of any planned attacks by extremist groups that have hit several European cities, authorities have reduced the traffic flow in Madrid banned heavy trucks and deployed 3,500 police in the city
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Ozlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.