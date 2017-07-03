Forest fire injures 6 firefighters in Portugal
A
A
Share via Email
LISBON, Portugal — Six firefighters were hurt Monday while tackling a wildfire near where 64 people died in a forest blaze last month, Portuguese emergency services said.
The injured firefighters worked for a private company and were helping public services at the fire, the Civil Protection Agency said. It said none was badly hurt.
The fire was in the central region of Tomar, 120
The fire was in forest 40
Wildfires are a common occurrence in Portugal during the summer.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Ozlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.