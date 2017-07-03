Oklahoma City zoo celebrates orangutan's 50th birthday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Oklahoma City's zoo is celebrating the 50th birthday of one of its most popular residents: a Sumatran orangutan named Toba.
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden says Toba is its longest-living mammal and the oldest zoo-born orangutan in North America. She was born at a Berlin zoo in 1967 and arrived in Oklahoma City in 1975.
Oklahoma City zoo primates
The zoo hosted a birthday party Sunday, offering guests many of Toba's
Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered. Scientists estimate less than 15,000 are left in the forests of Indonesia. Habitat loss, driven primarily by the cultivation of palm oil, is the main threat.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Ozlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.