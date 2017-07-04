Montenegrin firefighters battle wildfire on Adriatic coast
PODGORICA, Montenegro — Firefighters in Montenegro are battling a big wildfire on the country's Adriatic coast, forcing the evacuation of nearby beaches and a tourist resort.
Authorities say emergency crews managed Tuesday to contain the fire that erupted Monday near the town of Tivat, engulfing pine forests in the area. Emergency official Zoran Barbic says the fire has almost reached nearby houses. He says strong winds have hampered efforts by the firefighters but they still have managed to get the situation under control.
Residents of the Lustica Bay tourist resort were evacuated earlier as well as the main beaches. No one has been injured.
The state Montengrin TV says several small wildfires also have erupted near the capital of Podgorica.
