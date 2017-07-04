Roses vs Pines: At American Rose Center, the roses win

SHREVEPORT, La. — When it's roses vs. pines at the American Rose Center , the roses win.

Nearly 120 acres of gardens at the American Rose Society's headquarters near Shreveport are closed to remove about 120 big old pine trees from the gardens' centre .

Executive Director Laura Seabaugh tells The Times the trees are blocking sunshine from the roses and competing with them for water and nutrients.

Heavy equipment and the work of felling trees make the gardens unsafe for visitors.

The 65 gardens feature more than 20,000 rosebushes.

Seabaugh says the tree removal is part of a new five-year master plan to rejuvenate the gardens and restore the roses' health.

The gardens are expected to reopen Friday, but the society will post a Facebook page notice if the work takes longer than expected.

