The Latest: Motorcyclist dead in wrong-way crash on freeway

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — The Latest on a wrong-way crash on Interstate 17 (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Officials say a wrong-way driver has killed a motorcyclist and caused multiple crashes on Interstate 17, closing the freeway about 40 miles (64 kilometres ) north of Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they've arrested the wrong-way driver who caused the crashes on southbound I-17 near Black Canyon City.

State transportation officials say southbound traffic was backed up for about 7 miles (11 kilometres ) Tuesday evening. Drivers should expect long delays and use alternate routes if possible.

Wrong-way drivers have claimed at least seven lives on Arizona's highways this year. Metro Phoenix recently saw three wrong-way wrecks over the course of about two weeks.

In early June, state transportation officials announced a wrong-way detection pilot program that would be installed on I-17 in the fall.

Department of Public Safety officials say the crash is still under investigation, and no other information was available.

___

This item has been corrected to show the arrest details came from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, not the state transportation agency.

___

4:10 p.m.

Officials say a wrong-way collision has closed southbound Interstate 17 at Black Canyon City.

The closure went into effect Tuesday afternoon as many families travelled back to the metro Phoenix area following holiday-weekend trips to northern Arizona. Department of Transportation officials say all traffic must exit I-17 at Black Canyon City, and drivers should expect long delays and use alternate routes if possible.

Department of Public Safety officials say they responded to reports of a wrong-way driver. The crash is still under investigation, and no other information was available.

Metro Phoenix recently saw three wrong-way wrecks over the course of about two weeks, two involving fatalities.