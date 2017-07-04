The Latest: Motorcyclist dead in wrong-way crash on freeway
BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — The Latest on a wrong-way crash on Interstate 17 (all times local):
5:10 p.m.
Officials say a wrong-way driver has killed a motorcyclist and caused multiple crashes on Interstate 17, closing the freeway about 40 miles (64
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they've arrested the wrong-way driver who caused the crashes on southbound I-17 near Black Canyon City.
State transportation officials say southbound traffic was backed up for about 7 miles (11
Wrong-way drivers have claimed at least seven lives on Arizona's highways this year. Metro Phoenix recently saw three wrong-way wrecks over the course of about two weeks.
In early June, state transportation officials announced a wrong-way detection pilot program that would be installed on I-17 in the fall.
Department of Public Safety officials say the crash is still under investigation, and no other information was available.
___
This item has been corrected to show the arrest details came from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, not the state transportation agency.
___
4:10 p.m.
Officials say a wrong-way collision has closed southbound Interstate 17 at Black Canyon City.
The closure went into effect Tuesday afternoon as many families
Department of Public Safety officials say they responded to reports of a wrong-way driver. The crash is still under investigation, and no other information was available.
Metro Phoenix recently saw three wrong-way wrecks over the course of about two weeks, two involving fatalities.
In early June, state transportation officials announced a wrong-way detection pilot program that would be installed on I-17 in the fall.
