Wrong-way wreck closes stretch of southbound Interstate 17

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — Officials say a wrong-way collision has closed southbound Interstate 17 at Black Canyon City.

The closure went into effect Tuesday afternoon as many families travelled back to the metro Phoenix area following holiday-weekend trips to northern Arizona. Department of Transportation officials say all traffic must exit I-17 at Black Canyon City, and drivers should expect long delays and use alternate routes if possible.

Department of Public Safety officials say they responded to reports of a wrong-way driver. The crash is still under investigation, and no other information was available.

Metro Phoenix recently saw three wrong-way wrecks over the course of about two weeks, two involving fatalities.