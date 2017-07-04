Wrong-way wreck closes stretch of southbound Interstate 17
BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — Officials say a wrong-way collision has closed southbound Interstate 17 at Black Canyon City.
The closure went into effect Tuesday afternoon as many families
Department of Public Safety officials say they responded to reports of a wrong-way driver. The crash is still under investigation, and no other information was available.
Metro Phoenix recently saw three wrong-way wrecks over the course of about two weeks, two involving fatalities.
In early June, state transportation officials announced a wrong-way detection pilot program that would be installed on I-17 in the fall.
