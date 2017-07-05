A road trip through Sicily is a trip across centuries

PALERMO, Italy — Sicily sits at the toe of Italy's boot, just 2 miles from the mainland at its closest point, and a short ferry ride from the town of Messina.

Located in the Mediterranean, Sicily has been of strategic importance since ancient times. The Greeks, Carthaginians, Romans, Saracens and Normans are just a few of the civilizations that invaded, each leaving their mark.

A road trip around the island is a trip across centuries of history, with temples, churches, palaces and other sites to see. Many of them are on UNESCO's World Heritage list.