New Mexico traffic crackdown nets citations, DWI arrests
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say a crackdown over the holiday weekend resulted in hundreds of citations and dozens of drunken driving arrests.
With the increased volume in traffic over the Fourth of July holiday, state police conducted high intensity traffic operations around the state through Tuesday evening in the hopes of curbing bad
Officers issued more than 2,765 traffic citations, including 236 to people who were not using seatbelts. Thirty-seven people were arrested on suspicion of driving drunk.
Officers handled a total of 65 crashes and arrested 16 people for drug-related
More than 280 citations were issued to commercial vehicles as officers conducted over 480 vehicle inspections.
