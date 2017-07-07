Man pleads guilty to attempted sex abuse of teens at museum
WASHINGTON — A District of Columbia man has pleaded guilty to touching a group of teenage girls at the National Museum of Natural History in Washington.
Authorities say Devone Foote walked up to a group of 13- and 14-year-old girls from California in April and touched their buttocks as they visited a butterfly exhibit. Prosecutors say Foote also pressed his groin against one teen's buttocks. A chaperone for the girls reported the incident to a museum security office.
As the girls left the museum minutes later, they saw Foote sitting outside on a bicycle and he was arrested.
The Washington Post reports Foote is scheduled to be sentenced for attempted child sex abuse Sept. 15 in D.C. Superior Court.
