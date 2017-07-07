New York State Fair to host drone video competition
A
A
Share via Email
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair is hosting a competition for videos created using cameras on drones.
There are eight categories, including one for films featuring New York state. Videos must be no longer than five minutes, except for the corporate/industrial category, and at least half of each one must be shot using a drone or other unmanned aerial vehicle.
Entries must be uploaded at the event's site on FilmFreeway.com by the end of July. The competition will be professionally judged and winners in each category will be eligible for a $250 prize.
Acting state fair director Troy Waffner says the goal is to help demonstrate New York's commitment to becoming a major
The state fair runs from Aug. 23 through Labor Day.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Be careful when leveraging your house: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't gamble away your home equity.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.