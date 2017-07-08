TASTE OF THE TOUR: Pike cakes and wildcats in the Alps
A
A
Share via Email
The climbs, high-speed descents and hairpin turns on tap for Stage 9 of the Tour de France will be enough to make even spectators watching at home dizzy.
Fortunately, the culinary offerings available as the race enters the Alps on Sunday are gentler on the stomach.
Starting in Nantua, near Geneva, the peloton will scale three "hors categorie" — beyond rating — climbs before concluding with a serpentine descent into Chambery in the Savoie town of Chambery.
Here's a gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the 181.
BAGUETTE AND BUTTER: Climbs with average gradients near 10
PLAT DU JOUR: Quenelles de Brochet. Pike cakes with Nantua sauce are an integral part of lyonnaise cuisine. While recipes differ from one town and chef to the next, traditionally the cakes are made by forming a "panade" of milk, butter, egg and flour, mixing in the fish and poaching the quenelles in salted water. The cakes are then doused in Nantua sauce made of crayfish butter and baked before serving.
CULTURE: The Musilac festival in picturesque Aix-les-Bains (located on the other side of Bourget Lake from the stage route) each July is a multi-genre event ranging from rock to electro and pop to reggae.
VIN DU JOUR: AOC Roussette du Bugey. This highly aromatic white wine made with the Altesse grape variety feature
HISTORY: The origins of Mont du Chat's (Mount Cat) name are a source of debate. Theories for the naming range from a wildcat haunting the 1,504-meter (5,000-foot) summit to an animal killed by the knights of King Arthur, who obtained in exchange the estates of Chambery and Montmelian. This is the second time the climb is included in the Tour. In 1974, Raymond Poulidor took a minute off Eddy Merckx but the Belgian great caught up on the descent and went on to win in Aix-les-Bains.
STAT OF THE DAY: 4,600
QUOTE OF THE DAY: "Tomorrow is going to be a monster stage." — Yellow jersey holder Chris Froome.
DIGESTIF: Genepy, or genepi. This olive-colored herbal liqueur is made throughout the French Alps and in the Italian region of Valle d'Aosta. It's the perfect drink to help digest a hearty mountain meal filled with potatoes and cheese.
NEXT ORDER: After the race's first rest day on Monday and a long transfer to southwestern France, the Tour resumes on Tuesday with a flat
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Be careful when leveraging your house: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't gamble away your home equity.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.