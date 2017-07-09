Coast Guard evacuates 89-year-old Canadian from cruise ship
NORFOLK, Va. — An 89-year-old Canadian woman has been evacuated from a cruise ship off the Atlantic coast after exhibiting signs of a heart attack.
The Coast Guard said Sunday that it responded to a call Saturday afternoon from the cruise ship Insignia, which was 80 miles southeast of Cape Lookout, North Carolina.
A helicopter from the Coast Guard Station in Elizabeth City, North Carolina responded and arrived at the ship about two hours later.
The woman, a Canadian, was hoisted to the helicopter and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.
A nurse from the cruise ship accompanied her.
The coast guard and the hospital couldn't say where in Canada the woman was from.
