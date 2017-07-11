US lawyers urge court to deny Hawaii's travel ban request
A
A
Share via Email
HONOLULU — U.S. Department of Justice attorneys are urging a judge to deny Hawaii's renewed attempt to expand the list of relatives exempt from President Donald Trump's ban on
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson last week denied Hawaii's request to clarify which relatives are exempt from the ban. Hawaii appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which dismissed the appeal and said while the judge can't clarify the Supreme Court's order, he can interpret it.
Hawaii then renewed its request with Watson in a different form.
The government filed court documents Tuesday opposing Hawaii's latest motion, saying the state is merely repackaging a previously rejected clarification request. The government says it's up to the Supreme Court to provide guidance.
Watson could rule this week.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Fact check: Expert offers a clearer picture of Omar Khadr's case
-
'He’s still with me:' Taylor Samson's friends and family speak at William Sandeson's sentencing
-
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Exclusive Poll: Albertans disapprove of NDP’s management of economy
-
Be careful when leveraging your house: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't gamble away your home equity.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.