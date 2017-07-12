Greek archaeological sites change opening hours due to heat

ATHENS, Greece — Greece's Culture Ministry says that all Greek archaeological sites, including Athens' internationally famed Acropolis, will shut during the hottest hours of the day due to a predicted heat wave.

The ministry said that from Wednesday and for as long as temperatures exceed 39 Celsius (102 Fahrenheit), sites will open for five hours from 8 a.m. local time and then reopen from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The measure will be in place for all areas experiencing high temperatures.