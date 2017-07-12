More than 803,000 visit Yellowstone Park in June
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8
The National Park Service counted more than 803,000 visits last month. In June 2016, the park welcomed over 838,000 visitors, a record for the month.
During the first six months of this year, the park has hosted about 1.3 million visits, down 5.5
