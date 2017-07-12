No quiet desperation at Thoreau's 200th birthday observance
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CONCORD, Mass. — The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation. The rest are observing the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau, the author who penned that line.
The U.S. Postal Service is marking the occasion Wednesday with a new postage stamp
Thoreau was born in Concord, Massachusetts, on July 12, 1817.
Concord Postmaster Ray White and officials from the Thoreau Farm and Birthplace will be on hand to dedicate the stamp. They say it's in tribute to Thoreau's "personal example of simple living, his criticism of materialism and the timeless questions he raises about the place of the individual in society."
Fans will gather at Walden Pond, where Thoreau lived and worked, to read aloud from "Walden" and other classics.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pizza Pizza fight began with complaint that order took too long, witness says
-
Fact check: Expert offers a clearer picture of Omar Khadr's case
-
'He’s still with me:' Taylor Samson's friends and family speak at William Sandeson's sentencing
-
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Be careful when leveraging your house: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't gamble away your home equity.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.