Vacationers in 'tense' evacuation from Sicily wild fires

MILAN — Vacationers evacuated from a resort in Sicily because of wildfires have described how their day at the beach turned into an emergency evacuation by sea.

Danilo Giannese told SKY TG24 on Thursday that he went swimming as usual even though he could see flames and smoke from the beach at the Calampiso resort in San Vito Lo Capo, near Trapani, early Wednesday. But around noon, the wind changed direction and resort personnel moved all vacationers to the beach to start the evacuation.

He said the situation was "a little surreal," adding: "There was lots of tension, especially among the elderly and the children."