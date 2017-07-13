Vilnius Airport to be closed for a renovation until Aug. 17
VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuanian aviation officials say that hundreds of thousands of airline passengers will be diverted for more than a month as the country's main airport near the capital will be shut for a major renovation.
Vilnius International Airport, with a single 2.
Some airlines, including Ryanair, have
With 3.8 million annual passengers last year, Vilnius is among the fastest-growing airports in Europe.
